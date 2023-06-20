LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The long-serving sheriff of Lincoln County, Tennessee, has decided to retire, effective at the end of July.

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder announced that he will be retiring during the Lincoln County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Blackwelder said while reading his resignation letter that a combination of health and personal reasons contributed to his decision, adding that he has a rare form of arthritis called Dish Disease which has made things difficult for him.

He also recommended that Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell be appointed interim sheriff until another sheriff can be elected.

Blackwelder was elected sheriff of Lincoln County in 2006. In 2018, Sheriff Blackwelder was elected to serve as President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association by his peers, and he served a one-year term. He has sat on the current Legislation Committee and Board of Directors since his induction in 2019.

He began his law enforcement career in 1992 as a corrections officer in Lincoln County before becoming a sheriff’s deputy.

During the commission meeting, Blackwelder thanked those he’s worked with at the sheriff’s office and recalled some of his favorite moments. He also said this decision was hard for him to make.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), Sheriff Blackwelder has implemented a number of cost-saving measures for the county during his 17 years in that office, while also providing ‘state of the art’ equipment for staff in his vehicle purchasing program, purchasing equipment for LCSO deputies and equipment for corrections officers.

Due to overcrowding conditions, Sheriff Blackwelder presented a plan to County Commission that would add on to the county’s 118-bed jail. Construction of that addition began in 2015, the same year they would see the current jail’s 276-bed facility completed.

In 2016, Sheriff Blackwelder saw a need for enhanced courthouse security, so full-body metal detectors were purchased and installed. Also, the Sheriff began using certified deputies to provide security over the courthouse, judges, and courthouse staff during its hours of operation.

LCSD’s website also states Sheriff Blackwelder identified a lack of School Resource Officers in the Lincoln County Schools in 2016. Blackwelder began the process of hiring, training, and placing SROs in each of the seven Lincoln County School buildings.

Blackwelder was re-elected for a fifth term in 2022, less than one year before he announced his retirement on Tuesday.