LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — As illnesses like the flu and RSV continue to spread across the Tennessee Valley, we have seen two “illness-related” school closings this week.

Lincoln County Schools announced Thursday that the system would be closed Friday, October 28.

The statement said that the closure was due to increasing faculty, staff and student illness across the district.

This isn’t the first “illness-related” school closure this week, though.

Austinville Elementary School, a Decatur City School, announced it was moving virtual on Tuesday due to a “flu outbreak” and later announced it was going to remain closed through the end of the week.

News 19 spoke with a doctor in Decatur who said cases were ‘surprisingly’ high for this time of year, explaining that we usually see a spike in the later winter months.

Here’s a look at data that shows a week-to-week increase in the number of flu cases in north Alabama from the Alabama Dept. of Public Health (ADPH).