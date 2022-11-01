LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Lincoln County Schools (LCS) closed last Friday due to illness and on Tuesday, they announced they will close again.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, LCS says their current absentee numbers were approaching and exceeding the numbers they were at last week.

Due to this, the Director of Schools Dr. Bill Heath announced LCS will be closed on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and the planned in-service day on Friday, November 4, 2022, was also canceled.

All activities such as games and practices were also canceled through Monday morning. However, Heath says this does exclude the Lincoln County High School football team as they are set to begin state playoff play this week so those games and practices will continue, due to TSSAA forfeiting rules.

LCS also had to postpone the schools’ Harvest Festivals, which were scheduled for this weekend. Each school had a different date as of this writing. Check with school officials or the LCS Facebook page to ensure you get the correct date.

You can read the full Facebook post on the closing here.