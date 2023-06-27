LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County School district is finishing up work on its first ‘mobile STEM lab’ and already has a second lab in the works.

Lincoln County Schools (LCS) received an $80,000 donation from Ariens Company on Tuesday that will allow them to build a second mobile STEM lab. Currently, LCS is completing its first mobile STEM lab, pictured below.

The mobile STEM labs provide students in Kindergarten through eighth-grade access to Virtual Reality programs, as well as 3D printers.

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Bill Heath says that a handful of students were involved in creating the STEM bus, and the process also involved a lot of the faculty members. Heath added that they are very grateful to be in partnership with Ariens.

“The fact that Ariens has come in and made this donation for us to double our opportunities for our middle school kids is just amazing, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Heath.

Susan Welch, CTE supervisor for LCS, says this is a great way for students to be exposed to more advanced career opportunities at a young age.

“This will allow our middle school students to have exposure to high-quality careers at a much earlier age, where they’ll be able to explore career opportunities,” said Welch.

Ariens is based in Wisconsin. A company rep tells us they decided to give LCS the grant money because they are adding operations in Fayetteville, Tennessee – and thought the STEM bus was a great idea for local kids.