FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WHNT) — The clock is ticking for members of the Lincoln County Commission to pass a budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. The county’s new fiscal year starts in July.

Tuesday night, the commission voted against approving the proposed budget. One of the biggest reasons the budget did not pass is due to an amendment that would raise the property tax rate.

The current property tax rate for the county is $2.10. The proposed tax rate is $3.20. That is a 52% increase.

For example, with the current property tax rate of $2.10, a home with an appraised value of $250,000, would owe $1,312.50 in property taxes.

With the proposed rate of $3.20, that same homeowner would pay $2,000 in property taxes.

A lot of people who live in Lincoln County are upset by the proposed raise in the property tax rate. They packed the County Commission meeting on Tuesday night.

At times the meeting got rowdy, with one woman who had to be escorted out by police.

Several members of the County Commission shared their concerns about the proposed property tax hike, and why it impacted how they wanted to vote on the budget.

One commissioner said the rate needs to be raised, in order to generate revenue for the county.

Another commissioner said she wanted to see more money for education, however, she wasn’t sure if that much of a property tax hike was needed.

In the end, the commission voted against accepting the proposed budget.

They will reconvene at the next budget meeting, on July 10th, where they will work on an updated budget proposal. The next time the commission can vote on the budget is at the next County Commission meeting on July 18th.

If the budget still does not pass in July, the Commission will have until the end of September to make a deal.