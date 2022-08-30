LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a local man in connection to sex-related crimes against a child, they say.

According to LCSD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Arturo Ambrocio Jimenez is wanted on a charge of raping a child.

Arturo Ambrocio Jimenez

(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

The LCSD says Jimenez may be attempting to go to areas in Huntsville or Moulton, though it is unclear whether he may have ties in those areas.

Anyone with information on Jimenez’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Patrick Murdock at 931-433-9821 or Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP (433-7867).