WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WHNT) — A Lincoln County man wanted for the attempted murder of his girlfriend was captured in Florida, according to authorities.

37-year-old Jesse Suggs had been on the run for over a year before authorities in Walton County said they found him in DeFuniak Springs early Monday morning.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs was taken into custody by its deputies and U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force members after receiving a tip about him being at a home on Rock Hill Road.

Suggs (Walton Co. Sheriff’s Office)

U.S. Marshals Task Force members on this arrest consisted of members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

News 19 spoke with Crystal Shannon last month, who said Suggs nearly beat her to death and that he was threatening her while on the run from law enforcement.

Crystal stayed in the hospital for roughly two months after the attack undergoing more surgeries. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Suggs is wanted for attempted murder.

While deputies continued to look for him throughout North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee, Crystal along with her sisters Tabitha and Leann say Suggs has been sending the family death threats if they don’t drop the charges.

Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail where he will stay until he can be extradited back to Tennessee.