LINCOLN COUNTY, Ten. (WHNT) — The Humane Society of Lincoln County is contracted to provide animal control and general animal services for the community.

Despite issues related to funding that prompted animal care to be halted in late 2022, the nonprofit continues to provide animal care services in Lincoln County.

Hannah Faulkner the Lincoln County Humane Society Vice President told News 19 the community has helped the operation remain active.

“We’re able to help a tremendous amount of animals through this shelter through some of the grants we receive,” Faulkner said.

Some of the services they offer to the community include animal adoptions, free vaccinations for animals without qualifications, and low-cost spay and neuter transport programs.

With a constant need for animal care in Lincoln County, volunteers at the humane society work around the clock to ensure those needs are met.

“Our people are typically on call twenty-four seven, seven days a week and volunteer seven days a week working for these animals,” Faulkner said.

The Humane Society is encouraging members of Lincoln County to sign up for their membership program which will create funding for essential animal care services.

“Specific one on one treatment or vet visits are where those memberships are going specifically towards getting the animals the specific care they need,” Faulkner said.

The Humane Society and Lincoln County leaders are working together to ensure animal services continue to be available to the community.