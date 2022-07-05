The Lincoln Health System is now officially a part of Huntsville Hospital Health System’s growing network across the Tennessee Valley.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln Health System is now officially a part of Huntsville Hospital Health System’s (HHHS) growing network across the Tennessee Valley.

The 40-year lease agreement went into full effect on Friday, July 1, with the HHHS assuming full control and responsibility for operating all of the facilities in Fayetteville, which includes Lincoln Medical Center, Donalson Care Center, Patrick Rehab-Wellness Center, Lincoln Medical Home Health and Hospice and Lincoln Medical Center Ambulance Service.

This agreement brings the number of affiliates for the HHHS to 12, with hospitals and affiliates located in Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Lawrence, Marshall, Red Bay, Sheffield and Scottsboro.

Mary Beth Seals, President of the Lincoln Health System, says the move is a good one for the citizens of Lincoln County.

“The Huntsville system has helped many North Alabama hospitals progress and thrive through their partnerships,” said Seals. “We are happy to be the latest group to be integrated into the organization.”

CEO of Huntsville Hospital Jeff Samz says he looks forward to how the agreement will affect the community after seeing how the HHHS has helped other small communities across North Alabama.

“We welcome Lincoln Health System to our Health System,” Samz explained. “Our relationship with Lincoln Health System goes back many years, and we look forward to working with their team as we serve our respective patients and communities.”

To view the entire list of HHHS affiliates, you can click here.

If you would like more information regarding the new agreement between Lincoln Health System and HHHS, you can find contact information for the health system here.