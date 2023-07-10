LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Budget Committee held a hearing Monday to discuss a new tax increase proposal.

The committee met to discuss a new county budget with a proposal to increase the property tax rate to 86 cents. Last month the Lincoln County Commission voted against a budget due to a proposal that would have increased the rate to $3.20. The current property tax rate is $2.10.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman said the county is hoping to subsidize the more modest increase through the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds left over from the pandemic.

Several residents spoke out against the increase in the proposal at the commissions meeting in June. The discussion was spirited at times, with one woman being escorted out.

Newman said he ultimately feels the discussions at that meeting were productive.

“We serve the people, the people need to be heard and that’s one of the things in a democracy,” he said. “I think Democracy has been well-served in Lincoln County over the last few months. People expressed their opinions, I think they had some good ideas, and I think we need to be listening to them.”

Newman said the budget will be voted on at the county commission’s next meeting which is scheduled for 6 p.m. pm July 18 at the Lincoln County Courthouse.