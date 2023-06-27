FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Lincoln County High School will have a new face leading the Falcons when they take the court this upcoming season.

Lance Stephens has been named the new head boys basketball coach.

Stephens graduated from Lincoln County High School in 2005 before going on to play two years of college basketball at Martin Methodist College, now known as UT Southern.

With 13 years of coaching experience, Stephens has previously coached at Fayetteville Middle School, DAR Middle School and Flintville School.

Stephens began his coaching career as an assistant coach for Chad Tipps at Lincoln County High School.

He replaces Mark Cornelius who coached at the school for four seasons.

