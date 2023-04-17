LINCOLN COUNTY, Ten. (WHNT) — A recent grant from The Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development will go toward creating better internet access for areas in Lincoln County.

The hope is that broadband expansion will address the growing Tennessee population and the increased need for internet in rural areas.

Fayetteville Public Utilities will utilize the multi-million dollar grant to address the growing need for internet services in Lincoln County.

Britt Dye is the CEO of Fayetteville Public Utilities.

Dye says the project is significant for his community in securing essential services for its residents.

“It’s really a big deal to get internet service and broadband because that’s the future kids learning, people working from home,” Dye told News 19.

The three-year project will include the installation of over 300 miles of fiber line which will extend internet services to over 2,000 new address points.

With access to reliable internet services in rural communities, people could always stay up to date with weather information something local residents like Lance Bonin believe could benefit their safety.

“If we at least have some buried cable out there some broadband fiber and network coming out to the areas it’s going to be safer for people,” Bonin said.

Bonin believes broadband expansion will address an issue that has been ongoing for a long period of time.

“Our rural communities have been underserved for years and having internet access means the world,” Bonin told News 19.

Local officials say with increased access to internet services, the project will be critical in working to improve the rural quality of life for those in Lincoln County.