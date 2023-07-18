LINCOLN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — After a meeting that saw heavy debate and a rowdy crowd, the Lincoln County Commission has failed to pass a budget or a property tax increase for the second time in two months.

The commission was considering a property tax increase of 86 cents as a part of their annual budget. A proposal for that increase was discussed by the county budget committee last week, though the proposal – and the full budget it is a part of – needed to get final approval by the commission.

That tax increase, however, failed to get a motion to approve when brought before the commission on Tuesday, and the appropriations for the budget were rejected by a 15-8 margin.

The commission debated the issue for a couple of hours, with different commissioners also proposing a tax rate of $2.90 and $2.70, neither of which were approved.

Several commissioners argued that the commission needed to pass a budget and an increase during the meeting to be certain it was passed before the beginning of the fiscal year, while others wanted to look at amending the budget appropriations before looking at the tax increase.

Other members of the commission proposed passing a more modest tax increase, in addition to using the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.

The county’s current tax rate is $2.10. Last month, the commission rejected a proposal that would have increased the rate to $3.20.

Several residents spoke out against the property tax increase in the proposal at the commissions meeting in June. Residents returned to do the same thing on Monday.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman ultimately asked for a motion to adjourn without the commission making any headway on the tax increase.

“Tonight it was a back and forth and you saw it was pretty well split between what the commission wanted to do,” he said “The winners tonight did not want to increase the tax rate to the $2.96 which was proposed. it was voted down and then there was a $2.70 tax rate and it was defeated by the people that wanted it mainly to be higher.

The mayor said the county will, for the time being, continue to operate on last year’s budget. Newman said that going forward the commission is going to have to work towards a compromise.

“We are going to have to have a little more I think of a compromise,” he said, “Some cuts probably, because I don’t think the public nor the commission is ready to vote the tax increase that’s been proposed.”