LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a recent theft in the Taft community.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said a theft was reported on Old Railroad Bed Road on December 14 where a Z-turn lawn mower, a chainsaw and an air compressor were taken.

In pictures provided by law enforcement (they admit the images are a bit blurry), a greenish-colored King Cab truck, adding that it could possibly be a step side.

The vehicle can be seen pulling a trailer with several items, including those reported as stolen.

Authorities are asking anyone that may recognize the truck or the individuals driving, despite the blurry pictures, to contact them at (931) 433-9821.