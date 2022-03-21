KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners has suspended the medical license of a doctor who works at a Knoxville veterans’ home after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

The board issued an order of summary suspension to Randolph M. Lowry that was signed on March 16.

Lowry works as an internal medicine physician at the Ben Atchley State Veterans’ Home in Karns, 20 miles west of Knoxville. The order forbids Lowry from practicing as a physician in the state of Tennessee.

An investigation into Lowry was opened after state authorities received a complaint alleging he engaged in sexual misconduct while working at Wellness North in Knoxville, a clinic now known as Behavioral Health Group Medical Services.

The order of suspension concluded that Lowry used his position of power as a medical doctor to obtain sexual favors from patients from vulnerable populations, including those who suffered from addiction.

Multiple witnesses interviewed by investigators who received treatment from Lowry reported he engaged in sexual misconduct. One patient who began seeing Lowry in 2018 for treatment for her opioid addiction told investigators that he threatened to stop prescribing her suboxone if she told anyone about the alleged misconduct.

Lowry will have until Wednesday, March 23 to request an informal hearing to respond to the allegations. He has been a licensed physician in the state of Tennessee since 1979.