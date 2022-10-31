KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Planned Parenthood officials on Monday identified a man suspected in a series of attacks on a Planned Parenthood health center in Knoxville.

Mark Thomas Reno, who is now deceased, is named in a civil case as being the man responsible for both incidents. Reno, of Jefferson City, died on Aug. 15 at the Laurel County Correctional Center in Kentucky while awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at a federal office building in Knoxville.

“The man who was arrested in this case is not the only one who holds responsibility. When politicians use hateful rhetoric against abortion providers and support extreme laws, like the total abortion ban we have in Tennessee, it shouldn’t surprise us that some people believe real-world violence is justified. Fires need fuel, and politicians have been all too eager to provide it,” said Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. Coffield spoke Monday at an online press conference.

A fire destroyed the Planned Parenthood building in Knoxville on Dec. 31. Investigators announced a week later that it was ruled an arson. The clinic was undergoing a $2.2 million renovation at the time of the fire.

Reno is also responsible for shots fired into the Planned Parenthood building in Knoxville on January 22, Coffield said.

Reno was charged with shooting at a federal building in Knoxville on July 3. As part of this investigation, Reno was recorded by undercover FBI agents saying that he attended the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and he was part of a group called the Church Militant Resistance. His arrest warrant states the group is a local chapter of the Church Militant organization whose stated mission is to resist actions that oppose the Catholic Orthodoxy and/or decency.