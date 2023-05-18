KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man suspected of killing two Knoxville women on Saturday was taken into custody Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Earlier this week, KPD had identified Jair Romario Martin, 26, of Knoxville as a suspect in the homicide case. He had remained at large since the incident and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

KPD shared on social media Thursday morning, saying Martin was just taken into custody by SOS personnel at an apartment on Goins Drive. Numerous KPD officers responded to the apartment after receiving information that Martin was possibly inside, the agency said.

The two murder victims, Madison Johnson, 22, of Knoxville, and Heidi Johnson, 20, of Knoxville were found dead at a home on Woodlawn Pike after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Saturday, May 13 around noon.