KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who was fatally shot after responding to a domestic incident late Sunday.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Monday evening that 29-year-old deputy Tucker Blakely has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Denver Lane where they encountered “an armed individual” at the residence. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that shots were fired by both the individual and “at least one of the deputies.”

Matthew Logan Rose, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene. Blakely was transported to UT Medical Center accompanied by a large law enforcement presence.

“We are in the very early stages of answering a lot of questions and most importantly, caring for the Blakely Family and our Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family. That will remain our focus in the many days to come,” reads a statement from KCSO.

“I want make it clear that Officer Blakely is a hero. He lived as a hero and he died a hero.” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (TN-02) released the following statement about Blakely’s death.

“Kelly and I are praying for family of Officer Tucker Blakely, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every time they put on the uniform, and we are grateful for that every day. We will never forget their sacrifice. God bless the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.”

Blakely graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in November 2021.

Blakely is survived by his wife and five-year-old son. His brother, Ty Blakely, is the Mayor of Maynardville, Tennessee.

Tucker Blakely (front left) walks into a Regional Training Academy graduation ceremony on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office Tucker Blakely shakes hands with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler at a Regional Training Academy graduation ceremony on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

He was a graduate of Powell High School and a U.S. Military Veteran. Blakely’s organs will be donated, Spangler said.

“Tucker was on his last patrol detachment. He had just been selected to be a K9 handler and had just picked up his dog,” Spangler said. “He was moving on in his career and looking to have a different tool.”

Supporters held a prayer vigil for Blakely on Monday evening outside of UT Medical Center. Law enforcement leaders and other officials from around the region have released statements offering their condolences to the sheriff’s office and the officer’s family.

“I ask this community, I ask you all to please, please keep Officer Blakely’s family in your thoughts,” Spangler concluded before taking reporter questions.

A TBI investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting remains ongoing. The agency investigates most of the state’s use-of-force cases.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement,” reads a release from the TBI.