DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – Nine people have been arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses after a nine-month-long undercover investigation in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents with their Drug Investigation Division and other law enforcement agencies started looking into reports of a methamphetamine trafficking operation in the Middle Tennessee Upper Cumberland area in February 2021.

During the investigation, named “Operation Ice Pick”, multiple pounds of meth, several vehicles, weapons and U.S. currency were seized by investigators, according to TBI.

Over two days the following people were arrested and booked into area jails:

Robert H. Murdock, 36, Killen, AL: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Lauderdale County Jail, $300,000 bond.

Phillip J. Potter, 30, McMinnville, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Warren County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Paige L. Simmons, 31, McMinnville, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Warren County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Eva L. Dover, 52, Smithville, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. DeKalb County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Amy L. Hall, 43, Smithville, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. DeKalb County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Tara R. Treadway, 32, Smithville, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Cumberland County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Tiffany Ford, 36, Sparta, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Cumberland County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Shawn David Troglen, 49, Sparta, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. White County Jail, $300,000 bond.

Charles Edward White, Jr., 48, Sparta, TN: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy, 25 counts Meth manufacturing, deliver, sale, possession with intent. DeKalb County Jail, $300,000 bond.

Several agencies across Tennessee helped with the investigation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Tennessee Task Force High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, Office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Cookeville Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.