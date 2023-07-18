NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re headed downtown, it’s simply a fact that you will be able to hear the tunes of Music City, even from the street. Now, a new ordinance may change that.

Metro Council members have proposed a new regulation that would change where you hear music while downtown.

“Just absolute shock,” was Bryan Lewis’ first reaction when he heard about the potential changes.

Lewis pointed to the fact that around every corner, anyone can find a tune or two. However, the new regulations are striking a chord with bar owners.

“This has been a growing conversation amongst business owners, amongst our police department, and especially the mayor’s office of nightlife; one of the goals there has been to interview and get to know the business owners to discuss how we can both support them and create a healthy and sustainable place on Broadway,” explained Councilman Jeff Syracuse.

Syracuse is one of the sponsors of BL2023-2106, which would “clarify that all types of amplified music, including live music, must be limited to certain decibels to ensure adequate public health and safety.”

However, Syracuse claimed the ordinance is focused on requiring businesses to turn their speakers inward, to keep music mostly inside.

“One of the collective discussions has been about how loud it has become down there, and so this is an effort to try and see if we can bring some census towards a problematic resolution to this, such as turning the speakers inside and not outside,” Syracuse said.

He explained one of the driving factors is Metro police, and making sure officers can do their job effectively.

“The urgency here now is that the police department has come to us and has said, ‘We have officers down there who can’t even hear each other, and so can we do something about this?'” explained Syracuse. “They need to be able to communicate with each other; they need to be able to react to situations and if they can’t hear things going on, that’s certainly a concern, so Chief Drake has brought those concerns to us, so that’s really what has driven the urgency to try and see if we can get something down this term.”

The task of turning the music inward is something businesses said is easier said than done.

“It involves a lot in moving equipment around in doing this. This is just unrealistic. Music City is Music City for a reason, and it just baffles me they would try to do this,” explained Lewis. “People go to Broadway to listen to live music and to attempt to impose some type of regulation like this on live music down there is absolutely ridiculous.”

Lewis has been representing Tootsies Orchid Lounge for years and explained this new proposal is out of touch with the attraction Downtown Nashville brings.

“Everyone that goes to Broadway knows they are going to listen to live music and to a concert,” Lewis said.

He then pointed out this is an industry that has struggled to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he said this would be yet another setback.

“These people are just getting over the COVID restrictions that were placed upon them and brought them to their knees, and now to try to regulate what they’re doing, it’s just totally unacceptable,” Lewis explained.

The ordinance is being proposed on First Reading before Metro Council on July 18. Syracuse explained with limited time left to pass resolutions with the current body, he is open to hearing all sides of the issue.

“Here’s what I’ve said to all the business owners downtown: ‘Let’s meet about this; let’s discuss it and see if we can get something done by the end of the term, but I will pledge, that if we can’t bring a reasonable consensus, then I will pull this, and at the very least we will begin a conversation for a collaborative effort here,'” said Syracuse.

News 2 reached out to the director of nightlife for Metro Nashville. We were given the following statement about the proposed ordinance:

“Public safety remains one of Mayor Cooper’s top priorities, and we believe this policy update will enhance the ability for our first responders to effectively serve the Entertainment District. The current sound ordinance was written in 15 years ago, prior to downtown’s resurgence. Noise levels can be a concern in and around the Entertainment District, and we believe this proposed legislation will avoid impacting business operations while improving public safety by making it easier for Metro’s emergency personnel to communicate. We are currently engaging with downtown stakeholders to make sure that we end up with a policy that reduces noise concerns and increases public safety, while keeping our downtown vibrant and fun.” Benton McDonough, Director, Nightlife Metro Nashville