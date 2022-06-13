BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators.

Megan Boswell in court June 13. (PHOTO: WJHL)

Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested that the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints have been found on a “crucial” piece of evidence.

The nature of the evidence was not revealed. District Attorney Barry Staubus agreed with Sproles that the TBI lab results require more time.

Judge Jim Goodwin reset the trial, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, to take place on Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. He noted that he could have kept the initial September date; however, this may have resulted in a retrial.

Goodwin set the next motion hearing for Sept. 23, which will entail all further motions other than the possible change of venue. That hearing has been set for Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

The full hearing is available below.

Boswell remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond; the court denied a request from the defense in January to lower it.

She was charged in 2020 for killing her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, whose remains were found on a family member’s property. Circumstances surrounding Evelyn’s death have not been revealed as prosecutors prepare for the trial.