KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As fans across Tennessee share their excitement of the last minute Tennessee win over Alabama, Dolly Parton is joining in the celebration.

Parton took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, sharing both her excitement after watching Saturday’s game as well as that she had heard of a certain rumor some fans may have started.

“I said it’s great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night. If I wasn’t out of town it would have been a treat to have been there, and I heard there were some rumors that I would be. Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there. GBO!” Dolly tweeted.

The Vols beat Alabama 52-49 in the very last second of the game with a field goal. Emotions on both sides of the game were intense, with Alabama coming back to tie up the game in the second half after the Vols lead at half time. Even down to the last minutes of the game, Alabama could have taken the lead with a field goal that swung right, before the Tennessee took possession and made their comeback in the last 30 seconds of the game.

After the game, fans stormed the field and tore down the goal posts.

On Thursday, October 13, Dolly was honored with the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Last week, a rumor spread that Dolly would be the Guest Picker for the ESPN game of the week after a fake Coach Josh Heupel twitter account “announced” that Dolly had been selected. Fans went to the extent of painting The Rock on Tennessee’s campus to say “We Want Queen Dolly.”

On Thursday, it was announced that VFL and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning would be the guest picker for the game.