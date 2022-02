FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Fayetteville, Tenn. Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s mayor.

News 19 crews on the scene saw one vehicle with bullet holes in the driver’s side window. The scene, located at the corner of Hedgemont Avenue and Mayberry Street, is now clear.

Fayetteville Police told News 19 they couldn’t give an official statement, but confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.