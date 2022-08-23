LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — An inaugural event is set to kick off in Fayetteville, aimed at celebrating recovery from addiction and lives that have been forever changed.

The Lincoln County Recovery Fest is set for Saturday, August 27 at Stone Bridge Park in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A cornhole tournament will be held (limited to the first 12 teams to register), free food from Beano’s Kitchen, face painting, a silent auction, a mini mobile petting zoo from Summit Hill Farms Adventures, ice cream from the Chunky Monkey and several vendors.

The Tennessee National Guard will also be present with their “Stashed Away” trailer, an experiential trailer that is set up to mimic a teen’s bedroom with examples hidden in plain sight of where kids might try to hide drug paraphernalia in the home.

There will also be multiple guest speakers, door prizes and a recovery graduation to celebrate those who have battled addiction.

Keynote speaker will be Dr. Stephen Loyd, who organizers say has been in recovery since 2004 and is a nationally recognized leader in the addiction field. His story is portrayed in a streaming series, “Dopesick” starring Michael Keaton.

Organizers the goal of the event is to help end the stigma surrounding drug addiction and celebrate lives changed through recovery.

For more information on the event, you can check out the Facebook page here to stay up-to-date with any changes.