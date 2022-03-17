CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost thirty years ago, a Clarksville woman vanished on Christmas Eve, leaving behind her husband and four children.

Susan Lund reportedly left her home to walk to a local grocery store on December 24, 1992, but she never came back.

Her daughter, Crystal Lund, was only four years old when her mom went missing.

“It was pretty rough, especially as a teenager growing up without her and needing my mom,” Crystal said. “I always thought every woman with red hair was my mother. So, I always assumed she was still alive.”

Clarksville police began searching for the 25-year-old, pregnant mother of three, but never found her and eventually closed the missing person’s case.

Crystal and her siblings spent most of their adult lives believing their mother had abandoned them.

“It frustrates me that the cops stopped searching for her after a few weeks because there’s a chance they could’ve found her before that,” Crystal said.

About a month after Susan went missing, investigators in Illinois found the head of a white female inside Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park. That’s about 175 miles north of Clarksville, Tennessee.

There was no connection ever made between the two cases until this month.

After a year-long reexamination of the case using updated technology, forensic scientists determined the remains found in the state park belonged to Susan Lund.

The 30-year mystery is now one step closer to being solved but has left Crystal with even more questions.

Who killed her mother and why?

“My mind has been running wild about what happened to her,” Crystal said. “That had to have been horrifying for her.”

The Clarksville Police Department will be working in conjunction with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois regarding this homicide investigation. The point of contact for JCSO is Detective Captain Bobby Wallace, (618) 244-8004.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477.