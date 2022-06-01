CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A truck driver is hospitalized after being pinned in his truck for almost 2 hours after a wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 on Tuesday afternoon.

The semi he was driving was carrying crates of live chickens, many of whom were killed when first responders said the semi struck a guardrail and overturned in the median shortly after 1 p.m. on May 31.

The driver was trapped inside, according to information from the Chattanooga Fire Department. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The chickens were sent “all over the road,” the Chattanooga Fire Department tweeted. “Most of the chickens are deceased. Some are alive.”

The fire department acknowledged drivers who stopped to call 911, especially those who tried to free the driver from the wreckage.

“This photo may be upsetting for some, but this is what first responders are dealing with at the chicken truck crash scene on I-24,” said Chattanooga Fire Department tweeted on Tuesday.

A truck hauling chickens wrecked on I-24 in Chattanooga on May 31, injuring the driver and killing hundreds of live chickens. Photo courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department

“A crew from the poultry processing company is headed to the scene to catch the live chickens and clean up the roadway,” the fire department said in a tweet.

Tennessee Department of Transportation was on scene, as well as Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS and CFD Squad 20, Squad 13, Quint 3, Battalion 1 (Green Shift) and CFD Special Operations.