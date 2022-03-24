NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – House Speaker Cameron Sexton is attempting to downplay subpoenas received by him, members, and staff of the House Republican caucus. This comes as the federal investigation into a legislative mailer kickback scheme is moving into high gear.

Federal investigators are probing Republican lawmakers in connection to a fictitious company known as ‘Phoenix Solutions’ which was allegedly led by Cade Cothren, a top aide to then-Speaker of the House, Glen Casada.

Cothren, Casada, and former representative Robin Smith are accused of personally benefitting from the mailer funds.

While taxpayers are wanting more answers to who all received subpoenas, Speaker Sexton said it’s not his job to answer that question. “I don’t know everybody who got subpoenaed, y’all are reporting it, it’s in the papers of who y’all identified, it’s not my job to tell you who got subpoenaed,” said Sexton.

News 2 attempted to probe Sexton further on the multiple ongoing federal investigations—which point to Tennesseans being defrauded—but the speaker skirted around answering whether the public should still have confidence in state lawmakers.

“Well, as you know, being subpoenaed doesn’t mean you’re guilty of anything. Hopefully, you know what the law is and know that witnesses do too before the grand jury and implying otherwise, which is what you’ve tried to do, is just wrong,” Sexton told News 2.

Sexton will have to testify under oath too. Democrats say the speaker can not downplay the number of Republicans involved in a federal investigation

“I think if you just ask anybody about what goes on in their workplace—a dozen subpoenas being issued by a grand jury in a criminal investigation is not a normal ordinary day,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville).

But as lawmakers continue to vote and pass laws, the public is left not knowing who exactly is involved.

“You know, if you’re cooperating you don’t need a subpoena. You’re coming in freely to give your proffer to the federal investigators, they don’t have to force you to come in. With that being said, take that for what it’s worth,” said Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville).

While Governor Bill Lee’s office says no one from their office has received a subpoena, Director of Legislative Administration, Connie Ridley, and Representative Bud Husley are among those confirming their subpoenas.