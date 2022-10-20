RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division said the Blackman High School senior died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The girl’s 18-year-old boyfriend called 911 to report he was taking her to the hospital “after she sustained an ‘accidental’ gunshot wound to her abdomen,” Sparks said.

According to authorities, the boyfriend stopped at a Rockvale Middle School parking lot to meet with the deputies and paramedics who treated her. Then, a LifeFlight helicopter landed at the school and flew the girl to Vanderbilt, where she died.

Officials said detectives started their investigation at the school parking lot and at a home along Link Road, which is where the shooting took place.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed in connection with this incident, the sheriff’s office reported.

“At this time, we are still in the investigative phase and will be conducting multiple follow-ups,” Sparks said. “All parties involved have been identified and are being interviewed about what transpired.”