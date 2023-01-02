KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker announced that he will begin his next chapter by entering the National Football League draft.

Hooker posted to Twitter thanking the community for the ongoing support that he received after he tore his ACL during the Tennessee-South Carolina game.

“Two years ago, the people of Tennessee took in a graduate transfer quarterback looking to make his mark. I am proud of the legacy we leave behind. My hope is we made those before us proud and that we inspired those who will follow in our footsteps,” Hooker’s tweet said.

He continued to thank the coaching staff including, Coach Josh Heupel, Coach Joey Halzle, Coach Alex Golesh, Coach Mitch Militello and Coach Jared Peery.

“You instilled confidence and belief in me, and I never wanted to let you down,” Hooker added.

With the football season ending, Hooker emphasizes how special the bond was between him and the other Tennessee.

“We grinded, we cheered, we cried and we lifted this program back to prominence,” Hooker said. “Thank you God, for the blessings you bestow on me every day, giving me the chance to play the game that I love.”

He continued, “As many of my teammates and I begin the next chapter in the NFL, just know this, we’ll always be Volunteers.”