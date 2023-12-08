KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has released the identity of a driver who died Thursday in Knoxville after a tire detached from another car and crashed through his windshield while driving on I-40.

A police spokesperson said Friday that the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Terry Hohm of Snellville, Georgia.

Officers responded to the crash on I-40 West near West Hills on Thursday, Dec. 7 just after 1 p.m. According to KPD, a Nissan SUV was traveling east on I-40 when it reportedly lost a tire that flew over the dividing wall and struck another Nissan SUV driving west on I-40.

KPD said “the tire went through the windshield” and hit Hohm, who was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died. No one else was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported from the car that lost the tire.

The crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.