FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — A family-friendly summer concert series is all tuned up and set to return to the stage at Stonebridge Park in Fayetteville, and organizers say anyone and everyone is welcome.

Music in the Park, a free concert series that started back in 2011, will feature music from local artists every third Thursday night from May through August.

The Madison Community Band, a 50-plus piece orchestra from Madison, Alabama is scheduled to kick off the event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Here’s the full summer lineup:

June 15: Men of Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Men of Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. July 20: Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Men’s Chorus, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Men’s Chorus, 6:30 p.m. August 17: Midnight Jane, 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say there will be plenty of food trucks and activities suitable for all ages, and encourage anyone who plans to attend to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

You can find more information or stay updated on any changes by visiting the social media pages of the Fayetteville-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, the City of Fayetteville or Fayetteville Parks and Recreation.