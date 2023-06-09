FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The first 100 people bold enough to wake up early and drag themselves to the grand opening of the brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts in Fayetteville will have a sweet reward.

On Tuesday, June 13, the location will hold its first official day in business while offering a free medium hot or iced coffee from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. But if you’re one of the first 100 guests, you’ll be gifted with free coffee for a year!

Located at 1109 Huntsville Highway in what used to be the town’s Pizza Hut, the ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation are scheduled to take place at 8 a.m.

The free beverages during the grand opening will be limited to one per customer and exclude items from the Cold Brew line. Dairy alternatives and Espresso shots will also cost extra.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will be able to seat 24 guests comfortably, with outdoor seating available. 35 crew members will man the store, which will be open daily from 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Dunkin’s new restaurant design was implemented among reconstruction, featuring a modern atmosphere, drive-thru, and innovative technologies.

The giveaway is open to Tennessee residents in the Fayetteville area and must be 18 or older. Anyone who is awarded free coffee for a year will receive a coupon book with four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months, and can only be used at the location where the coupon book was issued.