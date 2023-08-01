FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Issabelle Agnus Lillyann Bolden was last seen shortly after midnight on July 30 near Whites Gap Road.

Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Franklin County Sherriff’s Office

Authorites do not have a clothing description for Bolden but say she is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has auburn colored hair and brown eyes.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

If you see Bolden or have any information on where she is, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 962-0123 or contact your local law enforcement agency.