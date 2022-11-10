A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say. (Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Neveah Gonzalez has been located. No description was given of the circumstances of her recovery or where she was found.

The teenager had initially been reported missing after she was last seen in the South Lincoln area earlier this month.

At the time of her disappearance, the sheriff’s office had said it was possible she could have been in the North Alabama area.