NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee state Senator Roy Herron has died days after he was seriously injured in a jet ski incident. He was 69.

The crash occurred on Kentucky Lake at Panther Bay on Saturday, July 1.

According to the initial investigation, two jet skis collided, injuring Herron and the driver of the jet ski he was riding.

After the crash, Herron was reportedly taken to Henry County Medical Center and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials said Herron — a Dresden native — was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1986, spending a decade there before he joined the state Senate for 16 years. He also served as chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

According to his profile on the General Assembly website, Herron graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1975 before he earned his Master of Divinity and Juris Doctor degrees from Vanderbilt University in 1980.

In addition to being a state lawmaker, he was an attorney, businessman, professional speaker, educator, author, and former United Methodist minister.

State Senator Jeff Yarbro, who grew up in Herron’s hometown of Dresden, recalled meeting Herron for the first time when he was just 15 years old. Yarbro remembered Herron as a mentor and friend to many.

“He was a mentor and guide to so many young people who made their way into public service across our state, and then also someone who just served with distinction and fought for the little guy,” Yarbro told News 2 on Sunday, July 9. “He was someone who was always on the lookout for what’s going to be best for children that are growing up in small towns or big cities that didn’t have a lot. He was looking out for how do you make health care better, how do you make public schools better, how do you just give people a shot to make their lives come out a little better.”

Although the loss was unexpected, Yarbro believes Herron’s legacy will be a lasting one.

“He wasn’t just a great public servant, he was a good and decent man, and we’re all a little poorer in Tennessee without him,” Yarbro said.

Numerous other lawmakers, public figures, and organizations around Tennessee released statements on Sunday, July 9 following the announcement of Herron’s passing:

Roy Herron was a dear friend and one of Tennessee’s most devoted citizens. His untimely passing is a tragedy. Roy was a steadfast advocate for the working people of TN and always stood up for our most vulnerable. My heart goes out to his beloved family Nancy, John, Rick & Ben. Former Vice President Al Gore

Roberta and I are saddened to hear about the passing of former State Senator Roy Herron. Roy dedicated his life to serving West Tennessee, and the entire Volunteer State. Our prayers are with his wife, Nancy, their sons, and their entire family today. U.S. Rep. David Kustoff

My deepest condolences go out to the family of former Senator Roy Herron. He was a worthy adversary and passionate defender of his constituents. He will be missed. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

Tennessee has lost as true a friend as it ever had. Roy Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear. Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare and working families. Roy’s lifelong calling for public service took him well beyond his beloved hometown of Dresden. He traveled to every corner of this state, where he then attempted to meet every single person who had gathered nearby. With Roy, you were only a stranger once. He was a man of many talents and he employed those gifts often advocating for “the least of these,” rural communities, the outdoors and real Tennessee values. Our hearts go out to his wife and sons, his family and friends, and the countless number of people who were touched by his generosity and care. Senate Democratic Leader Raumesh Akbari

We join in prayer with the countless number of people whose lives former TNDP Chair and State Senator Roy Herron touched. We pray for strength for his family during their moment of grief and loss. Roy Herron was a true champion for our state and our party. Tennessee Democratic Party

Roy loved his family and loved representing his neighbors in West Tennessee. He always considered it an honor to be their voice in Nashville. He was also a God-fearing man who wrote books advising on how Christians can also serve in politics. House Minority Leader Karen Camper

Throughout his life, Roy Herron worked tirelessly for the people of Tennessee. As a lawmaker, I have sincerely appreciated and valued his sage advice and perspective over the years. Roy was a true public a servant and a man of faith who loved his family, his fellow Tennesseans, and our great State. Roy Herron will be missed by all. House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons

Saddened by the death of former colleague in Tennessee General Assembly, Roy Herron. Roy succumbed to injuries from jet ski accident last weekend apparently caused by negligence of another. He was bright, diligent, and honest. A politician destined for greatness but Tn. changed. State Rep. Steve Cohen

Roy Herron was a good friend to many of us. He had a heart for service and accomplished much in his life. The last time we talked he was looking forward to spending time with his family and friends at the lake. He will be missed. Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee

Senator Herron was always ready to give advice. I appreciated his kindness whenever I reached out to him when I assisted with work for the Tn Public Service Commission. I was sad to hear of the accident and joined others in praying for his recovery. So unexpected. My sincere prayers to his family. Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County Assessor of Property and Nashville mayoral candidate

A heartbreaking loss of TLAW member, Roy Herron – a great attorney, mentor, and champion of women. Roy joined us just weeks ago at our TLAW annual meeting breakfast and was steadfast in encouraging us to reach and push for our seat at all the tables. Our grateful hearts and loving prayers are with Roy’s family during this time. Tennessee Lawyers’ Association for Women

Roy Herron’s long service in the Tennessee General Assembly and to the people of Tennessee will anchor his incredible legacy. We grieve with his family and many friends while we remember someone who made a difference in the lives of many. University of Tennessee at Martin

Herron leaves behind a wife, Nancy, and three sons, John, Rick, and Ben. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.