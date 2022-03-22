KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Georgia Bulldogs tight end was arrested Tuesday in Blount County on a warrant for felony sexual battery. Arthur Charles Lynch, 31, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The sexual battery warrant was put out in November 2021 in Hamilton County. Lynch will be back to Hamilton County to face the charge.

Arthur Lynch, 31. Photo: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia tight end Arthur Lynch (88) warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Lynch played for the University of Georgia for four years from 2009 to 2013. He was named to 2013 All-SEC First Team as a redshirt senior after catching 30 passes for 459 yards and five touchdowns.

He was drafted in the fifth round (No. 155 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve before being waived in 2015.

Lynch was signed and cut by both the New York Jets and Denver Broncos in 2015 and briefly signed with the Atlanta Falcons before the 2016 season. He never played in an NFL game.