FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Franklin County School System employee has reportedly been accused of soliciting children, as well as providing them with smoking paraphernalia and alcohol.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” by Kristi Jolynn Whelan on August 4, 2023. She was taken into custody on several charges about two days later.

Kristi Jolynn Whelan (Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The charges against her include two counts of solicitation of a minor (solicitation of sexual battery by an authority figure), four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts of purchasing alcohol for a child and dissemination of smoking paraphernalia to a minor.

No further information was provided regarding the circumstances surrounding the charges against her.

She was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond and her court date is set for Nov. 18, 2023.