FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – History was made this week at Fort Campbell and over the Kentucky skies.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency completed the first-ever flight of a UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter without anyone on board, using DARPA’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program.

The 30-minutes of uninhabited flight over Fort Campbell took place on February 5. An additional uninhabited flight was conducted two days later, on February 7.

DARPA says ALIAS allows pilots to focus on the mission instead of mechanics. Additional ALIAS black hawk flights are planned for the future. To learn more about ALIAS, click here.