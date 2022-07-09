HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A firefighter is in custody after he allegedly confessed to starting a series of suspicious fires in Waverly over the last 30 days.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Winchester, a 20-year-old volunteer firefighter, confessed late Friday night that he was responsible for some of the suspicious fires that the city has seen over the last 30 days.

Officials say Winchester is currently being held on a $1.7 million bond at the Humphreys County Jail as the investigation continues.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Winchester was charged with three counts of aggravated arson, three counts of arson, six counts of criminal trespassing and six counts of vandalism over $10,000.

Leslie Winchester (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A fire hall, a Masonic Lodge and a church all fell victim to the series of fires that the city has seen in the past month. The fires remain under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis recently asked the community for help pleading for the destruction to stop.

“We need eyes and ears. If there’s somebody out there that’s doing this, we need eyes and ears and we need our community that’s coming together so strong every day to really focus on and watch some of these places in those outlining areas, and be that good neighbor that if you see something suspicious, report it, call us, get ahold of us,” Sheriff Davis said.

In the past 30 days, Waverly has seen seven to eight fires. It remains unclear as to which fires Winchester has allegedly confessed to being a part of.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.