FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The 8th Annual Slawburger Festival is set to kick off on Saturday, April 15 in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Since 2015, the event is centered around a burger steeped in the town’s history and is jam-packed with events for all ages, from live music, kid’s ice cream contest, beer garden, slaw dog contest and face painting.

There will also be a slawburger eating contest, with a familiar face as one of the guest judges – that’s right, News 19’s own legend, Robert Reeves!

Never heard of a slawburger? Locals invite you to test your tastebuds on an all-beef burger topped with the tangy mustard-based slaw – and no, it’s not the same thing as coleslaw!

Organizers say this year’s event is also special because it marks the “birth” of the slawburger 100 years ago, at a restaurant that still operates today.

The day kicks off with the Always Endure Slawburger Chase 5k and 10k run at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony of the festival scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Bandstand located on the square in downtown Fayetteville.

For more information on the event or to stay up-to-date on any changes, you can visit the website here or check out the Facebook page here.