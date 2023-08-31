FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Some agencies in the Tennessee Valley are preparing to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia, including several Fayetteville Utilities crews who will assist in restoring power.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, four trucks and a crew of eight men with Fayetteville Utilities departed, ready to help the people impacted by Idalia.

The storm made landfall at 6:45 Wednesday morning on the west coast of Florida, and it has impacted portions of South Carolina. The utility crews will be initially stationed in South Carolina.

Fayetteville Utilities CEO and General Manager Britt Dye said he was told that officials in the state were preparing for significant damage.

“They’ll see a lot of things they’ve seen before, but they might see several different things they haven’t been exposed to before,” Dye said. “The main thing is they all have to work safe and help get the power restored as safe and as quick as they can.”

Dye said the members of the crew have experience working storms, both local and out of state.

“We appreciate everybody’s support,” Dye said. “We get a lot of support, you know, when you go off and are able to help other co-ops like this because you know someday we might need the help. You just always help your fellow co-ops to get the power restored.”

Dye said the crews are prepared to stay and assist as long as they are needed. Since 1993, Fayetteville Utilities has provided aid in the aftermath of 27 major storms.

Joe Wheeler Electric Co-op based in Trinity will also be sending a crew of linemen to assist. The crew is expected to be based out of Live Oak in Florida.