FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – A Fayetteville teen has died from his injuries after being shot several times.

Fayetteville Police Department Commander Coby Templeton said 18-year-old Billy Taylor of Fayetteville died at the hospital Wednesday night from multiple gunshot wounds.

Templeton said emergency crews received a call at 8:55 p.m. about a car accident in the 600 block of Maple Street West where someone appeared to be injured.

When crews arrived they removed Taylor from the driver’s seat and determined he had been shot multiple times, according to officials. Taylor was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Dion Shockley or John Counts at 931-438-7771 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 931-433-7867.