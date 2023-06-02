FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Summer is officially here, which means everyone is looking for something fun (and possibly free) to enjoy, and one town in the Tennessee Valley has just the event for you.

Fayetteville’s First Saturdays is set for June 3, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a variety of food trucks, farmers, artists and bakers coming together in an effort to support local vendors as well as soaking in the sun and live music.

The event, held on the first Saturday of every month, continues from April through October and offers the perfect way to shop for locally-grown produce while enjoying walking tacos, shaved ice, kettle corn or barbecue.

It’s also a good opportunity to get the kids outside and enjoy the arts and crafts!

Organizers say the variety of produce and products will differ throughout the year, ranging from berries and peaches to pumpkins and squash.

Registration for vendors opens on the 15th of each month before the upcoming event. You can find all of those guidelines here.

For more information on the event or to stay updated on any changes or cancellations due to weather, you can check out Fayetteville Main Street’s social media page here.