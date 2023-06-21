FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — After years of asking for park upgrades, some Fayetteville residents say it took children getting hurt for the city to close the park.

Kid’s Park is one of the only play spaces in Fayetteville for children to enjoy themselves. From broken equipment to holes in the park’s slides that are covered in mold, residents say conditions had gotten out of hand prior to the park’s closing.

Fayetteville resident Kay Williamson says her granddaughter was hurt on a slide after getting her foot stuck. She said city leaders knew about safety concerns well before the incident happened.

“The city already knew that this park was in disarray when my granddaughter got injured. They had neglected this park for years and years and years,” Williamson told News 19.

Some residents like Williamson believe it’s part of a larger issue they are dealing with.

She added everyone in Fayetteville pays their city taxes, but she didn’t understand why tax dollars hadn’t been used years ago to address the park’s condition.

“They’re wanting to raise our property tax by 52% and we’ve got nothing to show for it. Now our kids park is closed where is our money going?,” Williamson said.

Parks and Recreation director Brian Carter says brand new equipment is in the process of being bought and once the park re-opens, the city is looking to avoid any future closures.

“One of the things we want to make sure and that was in our plans also is to update it and hopefully as time goes on we can make those updates and keep everything safe,” Carter said.

As a grandmother who took her grandchildren to the park frequently, Williamson says there’s no reason for a child to be injured playing at a park.

“No child should ever be hurt in a kids’ park,” Williamson said.

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation says once repairs are made and new equipment arrives, they then will carry out an inspection to ensure the park is safe to play in.

However, at this time there is no definite timeline as to when the park will reopen.