FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The director of Fayetteville City Schools (FCS), Bill Hopkins Jr., has announced he will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Hopkins, who was an educator and administrator in Alabama for over 30 years before landing the role of director of FCS in 2020, will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year according to a post by the school system.

When giving reasons why he’s choosing to retire now, Hopkins said he’s ready to spend more time with his grandbabies and travel with his wife. “I feel Fayetteville City Schools is in great shape with personnel, as well as financially and

academically. I feel comfortable that this is the time to go and be able to enjoy my family,” Hopkins said. At the end of the school year, Hopkins will have served three school years as FCS director. Previously, he spent three decades in the Morgan County School (MCS) System and about 10 of those years as superintendent of MCS. After graduating from Falkville High School in 1985, Hopkins served as a teacher, assistant football coach, head football coach, principal and eventually superintendent in Morgan County before moving to Fayetteville. Two airlifted to the hospital after wreck involving Colbert County school bus In 2022, Hopkins was recognized nationally. He won the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE) Superintendent award. “The Fayetteville City School Board, administrators, teachers, and staff sincerely hate to lose Bill

Hopkins as our superintendent,” said Mark Clark, chairman of the Fayetteville City School Board. Clark said that Hopkins shoes will be hard to fill, but he looks forward to working with the FCS board to fill this position.