FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Fayetteville city leaders are increasing the city’s property tax rate from $1.50 to $1.80 in a move they say will raise the wages of city workers.

The 30-cent increase will go into effect immediately.

Residents were paying $1.50 per $100 of assessed value, with the assessed value being 25% of the appraised value.

Under the new rate, property owners are set to pay $1.80 per $100 of assessed value.

That means if a property’s appraised value is $200,000, its assessed value is $50,000. Previously, a resident would’ve paid $750 in property taxes under the old rate. However, under the new tax, a resident would now pay $900 in property taxes a $150 increase from the previous rate.

Appraised Value = $200,000

Assessed Value (25% of Appraised Value) = $50,000

Previous Property Tax Rate $1.50 per $100 of assessed value (0.0150 x $50,000) = $750

New Property Tax Rate $1.80 per $100 (0.0180 x $50,000) = $900

City employees such as police officers, firefighters, and sanitation workers are all set to see a 5% increase in their salary under the new tax rate.

Fayetteville property owner Jon Law supports some of those increases, but he says there’s no incentive for other city employees in place to better serve the city’s people with a guaranteed raise on the table.

“What about a department head that doesn’t perform properly and is still getting that 5% but there’s no real incentive,” Law said.

He also worries that those who live on a fixed income could have trouble dealing with the new rates.

“There’s a good percentage of those people that live here that don’t have that ability to pay it off,” Law told News 19.

Law says the raises will only benefit certain employees and won’t be purposeful when it comes to the overall well-being of the city.

“Everybody’s disappointed because we’re not getting any benefit from that. It’s all going to payroll and other things. You’re not going to get any better roads, you’re not going to get any better parks, you’re not going to clean up the parks,” Law said.

As Fayetteville prepares for the new tax rate, residents like Law believes some property owners will be significantly impacted by the increase.

“When that tax bill comes in and it’s up from last year and it’s up not only from the city – but from the county – it hurts,” Law said.

News 19 reached out to Fayetteville Mayor Donna Hartman but did not get an immediate response. However, this may not be the end of property tax increases for residents in Fayetteville. Lincoln County is also considering a property tax hike.