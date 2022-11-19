MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday.

Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative.

When police arrived, they found the suspect barricaded inside with his father and a 4-year-old girl.

Officers negotiated for the release of the little girl, who was eventually released unharmed. Her relationship to the men is unclear.

Hours later, police entered the home using a robot at first. They said they found two men unresponsive inside.

Both were pronounced dead. Police believe the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police blockaded the neighborhood for hours during the incident, finally releasing information after 10 p.m.

Names of those involved have not been released by police.