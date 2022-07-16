Knoxville Police on scene after a deadly shooting at Harb’s Market (Photo via KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. (WATE) — One man is dead following a shooting in North Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Harb’s Market on Burnside Street for a shooting. Inside the store, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. According to the preliminary investigation Christopher David Price, 36, entered the store and shot the victim. The motive for the crime is still under investigation. Price fled the scene before police arrived according to KPD.

A warrent for first degree murder has been issued for Price’s arrest. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include additional information.