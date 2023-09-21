KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summer is fading into Fall in the coming weeks. It’s no secret that East Tennessee has some of the best autumn foliage with the trees of the Smokies, and there are also some fairly popular fall events that celebrate the changing of the seasons.

Fall officially starts on Saturday, Sept. 23. Cities, towns, groups, nonprofits and more will soon be hosting fall festivals and fairs around East Tennessee. Below is a list of events running from September through November.

Town of Louisville Fall Festival

The Town of Louisville Fall Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the town hall. There will be food and arts & crafts vendors.

Dollywood Harvest Festival ft. Great Pumpkin LumiNights

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana is happening Sept. 20 through Oct. 30. The theme park says visitors can experience the beauty of a Smoky Mountain fall season “as the forests come alive with vivid color, the smells of apple and pumpkin treats waft through the streets, and the sounds of thrilling rides like NEW Big Bear Mountain fill the air with adventure.”

Gatlinburg – Anakeesta Bear-Varian Fall Festival

Anakeesta in Gatlinburg is hosting its Bear-Varian Fall Festival from Saturday, Sept. 9. through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Anakeesta says that visitors can enjoy Halloween-themed décor throughout the park, plus sample drink specials, from several local and regional craft breweries.

Gatlinburg – Fall Festival at Ober Mountain

The Smoky Mountain Fall Festival at Ober Mountain begins Friday, Sept. 29 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 28. The family-friendly, month-long event celebrates the change of seasons with various activities, food, skate parties and more.

Townsend Fall Heritage Festival

The annual Townsend Fall Heritage Festival is happening Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Townsend Visitors Center. Visitors can enjoy Bluegrass music, arts and crafts and more.

Farragut – Harvest Jam

Harvest Jam is returning to Pinnacle Turkey Creek on Friday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 p.m. benefitting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. There will be live music, live vendors, trick-or-treating, and shopping opportunities.

Harriman – Tennessee Medieval Faire

The Roane County Visitor’s Bureau is inviting the public for medieval fun, farm-fresh produce, and antique tractors at this year’s Tennessee Medieval Faire. There will also be jousting, comedy shows, sword fighting, interactive characters, crafts, games and more. Join the fun on the weekends of Oct. 7-8, Oct. 14-15, and Oct. 21-22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 550 Fiske Road.

Chalkfest at The Island in Pigeon Forge

The 7th annual Chalkfest is happening Sunday, Oct. 8 (with a rain-out day scheduled for Oct. 9). The event gathers talented artists from all levels in order to showcase their skills to create pieces on The Island in Pigeon Forge. This year’s theme is “Entertainment.”

Knoxville – Fall Fest: Family Fun at the Farm

Random Acts of Flowers presents its Fall Fest: Fun at the Family Farm event on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Strong Stock Farm Party Barn on Rutledge Pike. Visitors can enjoy dancing, activities for all ages, food and drinks. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Farragut – Harvest Fest

The Farragut Business Alliance is celebrating Harvest Fest at Village Green Shopping Center on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2-6 p.m. The event will feature retail and promotional booths, food and live entertainment as well as a Halloween costume contest.

Wears Valley Fall Fest

The Wears Valley Fall Fest is happening over the weekend of Oct. 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sevierville. People are invited to celebrate the Smoky Mountains, the beautiful fall colors and enjoy crafts, food and family fun activities.

Karns Fall Festival

The third annual Karns Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off is happening Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Karns Middle School. The event will feature vendors, games, food and fun.

Knoxville – Fall Festival

The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum is presenting its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1-5 p.m. The event celebrates the end of the growing season with community dance and music performances, fall crafts and activities and will feature many local artists and nonprofits.

Clinton – Fall Heritage Days

The Museum of Appalachia is presenting its 2023 annual Fall Heritage Days on Thursday, Oct. 26, Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets range from $8-$42. Groups can make reservations at bookings@museumofappalachia.org. Students can step back in time to enjoy the pioneer Appalachian traditions with old-time demonstrations of the fall harvest season.