Explosion reported at Franklin middle school

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A storage container exploded at a Franklin middle school Tuesday morning.

The explosion happened at Poplar Grove Middle School on Del Rio Pike around 7:30 a.m.

(Courtesy: Ned Dannenberg)

Franklin police reported no one was injured when the temporary storage container exploded in an on-campus construction area and the school building was not damaged.

The fire from the explosion was extinguished and students on campus who were evacuated have returned to their classes, according to Franklin police.

The Franklin Special School District released a statement, which reads;

This morning there was an explosion in a container within the construction storage area on the Poplar Grove Middle campus. A resulting fire that was limited to the restricted area was extinguished within 15 minutes. There were no injuries and students are back in class. We appreciate the very quick response of the Franklin Fire Department and other emergency responders. Emergency personnel may remain on site throughout the morning to finish investigating and cleaning the affected area. Franklin Special School District

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.